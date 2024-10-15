Piney Point man sentenced to seven years after performing sexual acts on pet dog

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — The man who called himself a "zoophile" has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

This comes after Sean Patrick Kraese's conviction for animal cruelty and obscene material charges related to performing sexual acts on his pet dog.

Investigators were tipped off by neighbors who reported burn piles of dead animals and bones on his property.

After getting a search warrant for Kraese's phone, they found videos of him sexually abusing his dog.

Kraese sent the videos to others online offering them an opportunity to join him in the act.