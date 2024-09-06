LEONARDTOWN, Md. — "A deep moral failing and an utter disregard for the dignity of all living things," is how St. Mary's County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling summed up the actions of Sean Patrick Kraese.

The 24-year-old was recently convicted by a judge on two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and distribution of obscene material.

Prosecutors say Kraese's pet dog was the victim of that cruelty.

Investigators were tipped off by neighbors who reported burn piles of dead animals and bones on his property.

Detectives got a search warrant for Kraese's phone and found videos of him sexually abusing his dog.

Kraese, who called himself a "zoophile" also sent the perverted videos to others online offering them an opportunity to join him in the act.

“The Defendant’s actions were not only disturbing, but a profound betrayal of the trust and responsibility we have for animals," said Sterling. “By holding the Defendant accountable for his depraved behavior, we reinforce our commitment to protect those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Kraese is scheduled to be sentenced October 1. He faces a maximum seven years behind bars.