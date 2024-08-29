Pimlico set to close soon in preparation for major renovations

BALTIMORE — Pimlico is set to close in just a few short days on September 1.

2024 legislation passed authorizing the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue $400 million in bonds to demolish and reconstruct Pimlico.

"I hope I'm still alive when they build the new one," said Crevon Adams, who's been coming to Pimlico since 1957.

"I would come over and walk the horses. When I was very young, I liked it and I liked the horses running. I fell in love with it," said Adams.

He didn't have a long list of complaints about the current state of Pimlico. However, he'd like to see some changes like a new building, more food, and more people coming in.

James Wilson believes the surrounding area needs an upgrade along with Pimlico.

"This area is kind of down. It's always been down. For them to have millions of dollars and make all these changes, they're gonna have to make some type of change because the people aren't going to want to come up here. I wouldn't bring my wife up here. I just couldn't," said Wilson.

His buddy George Paschal says the new Pimlico ought to be inviting for younger generations.

"They have to make this place more attractive to young people. There needs and some kind of family-oriented things so they can come on the weekends," said Paschal.

He believes they should invest in slot, machines and poker tables.

The project is expected to include improvements to the racecourses, stables, and clubhouses.

Preakness 150 will take place at Pimlico next year before demolition and construction of the new facility happens. As far as all racing and training in the meantime, that will take place at Laurel Park until 2027 when the new Pimlico is expected to open.