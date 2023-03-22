Leaders react to deadly I-695 crash

As leaders learned that at least 6 people had died in a crash on I-695, they posted reactions on Twitter.
My heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon.— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 22, 2023
My office is in touch with local authorities and will continue to monitor the situation.
We will provide more information as it becomes available.
I am so sorry to hear about the tragic loss of life. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Let us work together to promote greater road safety. https://t.co/7O1hbRcptz— Aruna Miller (@arunamiller) March 22, 2023
The tragic crash at I-695 this afternoon is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.— Lt. Governor Aruna Miller (@LtGovMiller) March 22, 2023
We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to share updates from local authorities and emergency responders on the scene.
On behalf of all the residents of Baltimore County, we offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today's tragic crash and my prayers remain with those injured in this horrific incident. https://t.co/9iK5BG68je— County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) March 22, 2023
I’m devastated to learn that at least six people were killed in a crash on I-695 at Security Boulevard near I-70 this afternoon. My heart breaks for the families and friends of these folks. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/CFlc2UBbhk— Izzy Patoka (@CouncilmanIzzy) March 22, 2023
Please avoid this area and let our first responders do their difficult work. From all accounts, this was a horrific tragedy and my heart breaks for the many families that will be getting unthinkable news tonight. I pray for them, the injured, witnesses and our emergency workers. https://t.co/NtH3NeCh8v— Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) March 22, 2023