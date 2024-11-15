Workers at IKEA's Distribution Center in Perryville go on strike, potentially impacting operations

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Operations at the IKEA distribution Center in Perryville have been upended, thanks to an overnight labor strike.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Local Lodge I460, District 4, represents about 320 workers at the distribution center.

On Thursday union members voted against the IKEA's proposed contract, prompting workers to go on strike at midnight Friday.

“Our members are the backbone of the IKEA distribution center,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “They deserve a contract that reflects their hard work, years of service, and dedication."

Sullivan noted two critical issues being disputed, fair wages to keep up with cost of living and increased rights for senior workers.

“The seniority issue was discussed at the beginning of the contract and we don’t feel like we need the changes proposed by IKEA," said Mark Bittner, President of IAM Local Lodge I460.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to IKEA on how this could impact available inventory and customer orders including delivery and pickup times .