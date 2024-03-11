Phillips, Jimmy's Famous show new products at seafood expo

BALTIMORE — Two major Baltimore-based seafood companies are making a big splash at the Seafood Expo of North America.

The expo is happening now in Boston, and both Phillips Seafood and Jimmy's Famous Seafood are displaying items in the New Product Showcase.

Jimmy's is showing off an Old Bay All-In-One Crab Cake Mix.

The mix features gluten-free bread and Old Bay to help consumers make "the iconic Maryland Crab Cake," says Jimmy's. Buyers just need to add one pound of crab meat.

Phillips Foods isshowing its pasteurized lobster meat. The company notes it "consists of claw, knuckle, and merus meat" and was "handpicked from fresh, wild-caught, sustainably sourced North Atlantic lobsters."

Phillips Seafood recently closed its longtime Ocean City restaurant, leaving just the Baltimore Inner Harbor restaurant. (Phillips also has stores in five airports and at Maryland House Travel Plaza.)