Phase one of Perkin Homes redevelopment project completed

BALTIMORE — The Housing Authority of Baltimore announced a milestone for the historic Perkins Home revitalization.

The organization was joined by several city officials to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 of the newly named Perkins Square. On Saturday, several families were welcomed back to their new home with a ribbon cutting and community block party.

The first phase included 103 mixed income housing units, with 48 homes reserved for legacy Perkins residents. The new building has units within a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with amenities like internet access, a computer lab, a fitness center, and a playground.

It’s all part of a multi-phase redevelopment of the Perkins, Somerset, Oldtown (PSO) Transformation.

“One of the greatest needs in our cities is high-quality, affordable housing, and through public-private partnerships and leveraging public resources, combined with private debt and equity, the Choice Neighborhoods program can help achieve great outcomes and support community resiliency,” said McCormack Baron Salazar president Vince Bennett.

The event included a guided tour, food trucks, face painting, photo booths, and vending tables for community partners.

HABC says this is the first of nine phases of the redevelopment plan, with the second phase estimated to be complete by the fall of 2024.