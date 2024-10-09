Phase 2 of Perkins Square redevelopment complete

BALTIMORE — Wednesday marks a significant milestone.

Phase 2 of Perkins Square, formerly knows as Perkins Homes opened, providing brand new mixed-income housing and more.

"I'm looking out here and I'm seeing a lot of residents that's ready to get a key right now to go into their apartment or their house," said Denise Street, who will be moving into Phase 2.

"I lived in Perkins Homes for 45 years and I said I want to return home," said Michele McCall, who is also moving to Phase 2.

The new development includes 156 state-of-the-art mixed income housing, included townhouses. This adds to the 110 units that were recently completed under Phase 1.

"We had over 100 plus meetings just to make sure the residents were on board. They had 10 different things they wanted. Everything they said they wanted, I promised," said Janet Abrahams, President and CEO of Housing Authority of Baltimore City.

Abrahams says this project was in disarray seven years ago when she moved to Baltimore. After years of persistence, she's finally able to see these community members get what they've been asking for all these years.

"A new school, they wanted better healthcare, they wanted better housing, they wanted better amenities they wanted parks," said Abrahams.

This community, once riddled with crime and homelessness, now has new life after the ribbon cutting of Phase 2.

WMAR-2 News is also told the demolition of the former City Springs Elementary School will begin next year as that school will be rebuilt.