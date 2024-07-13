PG County Police investigating shooting outside of high school hosting vigil for 3 killed in crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a high school where a vigil for three athletes who died in a car crash was being held.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the vigil for Minnesota Vikings rookie DB Khyree Jackson, Anthony Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel was being held at Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, where they all played football.

A woman and a man were injured as a result of the shooting.

The man is currently in critical condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*