Contentious labor strike at Perryville Ikea Distribution Center ends after more than two months

PERRYVILLE, Md. — After more than two months, a worker's strike at the Ikea Distribution Center in Cecil County has come to an end.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM - Local I460 - District 4) ratified a new labor contract for about 320 members.

“The members took to the picket lines demanding fair wages and protections for seniority to ensure a just and respectful workplace," said IAM Union Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. "After weeks of negotiations, the new agreement delivers increased wages and preserves critical seniority language for employees with 18 or more years of service."

During the labor strike, union members picketed daily, at times leading to encounters with police resulting inarrest on more than one occasion.

Things got so heated between the union and Ikea, leaders filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the company of using "Heavy-Handed tactics" to prevent workers from exercising their right to protest.

