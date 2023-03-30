Watch Now
Perryville Great Wolf Lodge to open earlier than planned

The resort will be the 20th lodge to join the Great Wolf Lodge water park family.
Jeff Hager
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 08:20:26-04

PERRYVILLE, Md. — The Great Wolf Lodge resort planned for Perryville changed its expected opening date.

The resort was supposed to open in August, but has since updated its opening day to June 29.

The Lodge will be the 20th resort to join the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort family.

The resort will feature a water park, as well as other kid-friendly attractions like bowling, a ropes course and mini-golf.

The Lodge is offering discounted reservations through the end of the year.

