Perryville Great Wolf Lodge to open earlier than planned

PERRYVILLE, Md. — The Great Wolf Lodge resort planned for Perryville changed its expected opening date.

The resort was supposed to open in August, but has since updated its opening day to June 29.

RELATED: Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville

The Lodge will be the 20th resort to join the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort family.

The resort will feature a water park, as well as other kid-friendly attractions like bowling, a ropes course and mini-golf.

The Lodge is offering discounted reservations through the end of the year.