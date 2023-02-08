Sneak peek at Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Md. — At 128,000 square feet, Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the largest waterpark of its kind with a pair of body slides unlike any of the resort’s others in the country.

“Forest Flume takes a simulation of you going down a ski slope kind of with those long banking curves ending in a water run out,” said General Manager Nadine Miracle, “and High Paw Holler is the yellow slide. Now, that’s really for our thrill seekers. So High Paw Holler, you’re going to be going through back-to-back turns into a 360-degree loop so it’s very much adventurous.”

Not to mention the park’s adventure park, its other 20 water slides and, of course, its signature thousand-gallon tipping bucket.

The lodge is expected to bring in about a half million visitors each year and will produce some $100 million in sales.

“We expect guests from Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey and even Washington, D.C. to be our primary guests to stay here,” said Regional Vice President Brad Weissman.

The lodge also will employ at least 850 seasonal and fulltime positions with an eye towards hiring locally.

“We are working closely with the schools in the area, including Perryville High School, as well as the community colleges in both Cecil County and Harford County so a lot of opportunity here,” added Miracle.

Originally scheduled to open in August, the lodge now is opening on July 15th and is offering discounted reservations through the end of the year.

