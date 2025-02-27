Perry Hall teacher named to national Hispanic Caucus

PERRY HALL, Md. — A Baltimore County Spanish teacher is becoming a statewide and national leader in representing Latinos in schools.

Edwin Pérez, who teaches Spanish at Perry Hall High School, was just appointed to the National Education Association's Hispanic Caucus.

Last year, he was named Latinx Educator of the Year, while a teacher at Parkville High School.

Now, he will serve as the Mid-Atlantic regional director for the Hispanic Caucus, which is "dedicated to ensuring all students, families, and communities have access to a quality public educational system that provides an environment free of social bias, cultural oppression, and institutional racism.”

Pérez was also just "honored for his advocacy and service" by the Maryland Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Baltimore County Public Schools noted in an announcement.

He was inducted into the commission'snewly-launched "Maryland Hispanic Heroes Hall of Fame."