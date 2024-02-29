Parkville High Spanish teacher named Latinx Educator of the Year

PARKVILLE, Md. — A Parkville High School Spanish teacher has just been recognized as one of the top Latino educators in the country.

Edwin Pérez, who has taught in Baltimore County Public Schools for three years, beat out 115 nominees to be named 2024 Latinx Educator of the Year by the Latinx Education Collaborative.

He will receive the award at a March 8 reception in Kansas City, Mo.

The LEC judged nominees on the "Latinx Educator Values" of community, authenticity, impact, personal growth, and integrity.

Before coming to Parkville, Pérez taught in Baltimore City for seven years. He earned a bachelor's degree in music from Florida State University, said Baltimore County Public Schools.

Iván Ramírez, LEC’s community engagement director/storyteller, said in a statement:

People see his impact year after year and continue to nominate him. Edwin excels at embodying the Latinx Educator Values and has proven to be a leader in education.

Pérez is chair of the Minority Affairs Committee of TABCO (Teachers Association of Baltimore County).

One of the people who nominated Pérez called him "a hidden jewel in Baltimore County" who "uses his voice and his pen to speak up and out for his students. Also, he encourages his students to be leaders in the schoolhouse and the local community."