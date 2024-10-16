Perry Hall family collecting screams and donations for halloween

PERRY HALL, Md. — The tradition of having this haunted house display began four years ago during the pandemic.

Melissa and Jason Townsend felt it was important to keep the holiday alive for their children and others in the neighborhood during the pandemic lockdown.

But as the years went on, the display transformed into something else.

“My husband cleared out the garage, and it started in the garage where we just decorated that, and it was really fun, and all the kids loved it and so we decided to keep doing it," says Melissa Townsend.

Now the display takes up the entire property.

From the front yard to the side, walk along the sides of the house and fill up the back yard.

Jason says he enjoys putting up the display each year, and he says his sons also love to help out.

“In the three weeks they help out, and it’s a good bonding time for us," says Jason Townsend.

And after a few years, the display began to take on a new meaning.

“People kept asking, 'You know, how can I tip or how can I donate?' and I didn’t want to make it a job, so we thought about it, and we said, 'You know, let’s think of something we can donate directly to where the money is not coming to me,'" says Jason Townsend.

The Townsend’s decided to donate money to the Kennedy KriegerSchool of Autism, a school both of their sons attended.

“They were such a huge support to our family; these guys gained some really amazing skills in being there, and you know we’re just really grateful for that experience," says Melissa Townsend.

As you tour the haunted house, between the screams and jump scares, you can find the QR codes, which take you directly to the fundraiser.

The family says they are hoping to raise $500 to give back to the school.

Jason says while he appreciates the donations, he feels good just hearing from people who say the display has become a part of their family tradition as well.

“And they said you know we really appreciate it; we come every single year; it’s always something that we look forward to, and you bring a lot of joy to the community, so that's important to me," says Jason.

The Haunted House is open every day from seven to ten o'clock and will be up until November 2nd.

If you would like to help the Townsend family, click here.