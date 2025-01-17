Perry Hall business owners concerned about juvenile crime after break-in at CBD shop

Tuesday night seemed like a normal night for the Live Rite CBD shop, that was until someone threw a piece of concrete right through the front door.

Surveillance camera footage showed what appeared to be three people running away from the store.

Robert Windsor, the owner of the shop, says his manager got the alert on his phone.

"He had some concerns because people were walking by the store that seemed a little off and then as soon as he sat down and ordered dinner, his phone went off and that's when the alarm went off and someone had broken the window," says Windsor.

Kory Garrison

But this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Maurice Christensen, owner of Hammer Home Improvement next door, says teens have been increasingly committing small crimes in the area.

"The neighbors next door to us, they broke in about, I'll say a month or two ago busted out his window," says Christensen.

He says he even caught a group of teen boys in action before as they tried to set a fire behind his business.

"It's really concerning and unsafe because you don't know what you're going to walk out the door to get. You know these guys are breaking windows now but you know what are they going to do next before they start robbing people," says Christensen.

Kory Garrison

Windsor says he is hurt by what happened but also worried there won't be any justice.

"It's also concerning that these are juveniles that are committing these crimes and the state is not holding juveniles accountable right now and this is what we're getting," he says.

Windsor has lived in Perry Hall his whole life, and he says the increase in juvenile crime has only been a factor in recent years.

"I used to ride my skateboard as a kid through these communities and to see the destruction and what's happening now with local businesses and even people living in the community it is becoming very concerning," he says.

Now, Windsor has to replace the glass in the door and is planning to increase the number of security cameras outside of his business as well, which he says could cost him around $1,500.

After what happened, the men are encouraging other shops to make sure their businesses are secure.