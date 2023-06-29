People in the region braved being outside during Code Red

The wildfire smoke from Canada created hazy-looking skies all over our region today.

As a result, a code red air quality alert is in place for the Baltimore area.

If you looked outside this morning, you may have seen hazy skies and muggy air.

"I couldn't really smell the smoke, but the haze was over everything, all on the water and in the sky," said John Ryan, a Perry Hall resident.

"It's bad and it's hard to breathe, and it's hot," said Patty Otto, a Towson resident.

For Otto, she decided to spend some time outside at the park, but knew she wasn't going to stay outside long.

"I only came here with my daughter and we were just going to be here a little while, then we were going in. Too hot, too foggy," said Otto.

Because of the poor air quality conditions, health officials are recommending for people to limit their time outside.

Particularly for a red alert day, people should limit any strenuous outdoor activity, particularly if they are more sensitive having heart or lung disease," said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Deputy Secretary of Public Health at Maryland Department of Health.

Officials says if you're outside and do not feel well get inside immediately.

Baltimore County is handing out free N-95 Masks. You can stop by any library in the county to pick one up.