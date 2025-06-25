People in Baltimore turn to cooling centers in extreme heat

BALTIMORE — You don't have to stand outside for too long to start sweating.

Some people in Baltimore say that places where they can beat the heat in the city are more than appreciated.

"The heat wave is definitely crazy this week," Eric Noel said.

Eric told WMAR 2 News that with the intense heat we've been experiencing, he and his family have been using many different ways to keep cool.

"On Sunday our sons had a birthday party, so we went to the pool, stuff like that to keep us refreshed, and we carry portable fans on our neck and they carry fans for their head and neck."

So he appreciated being able to escape the heat in the Herring Run Recreation Center during his son's basketball practice on Tuesday.

"I'm definitely grateful to be inside cause at least when you're inside, you don't have to get direct heat. At least there's air moving around there," he said. "He has another team right now that he plays for, and they're actually practicing outside, but we haven't taken him to that practice yet. They canceled some of the practices because it was way too hot."

Herring Run is one of seven recreational centers the Baltimore City Health Department exclusively opened on Tuesday as cooling centers in response to the dangerous temperatures.

That's in addition to dozens of other cooling locations across the city, including senior centers, churches, and libraries like the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

Antonio Brown told WMAR 2 News that he's been there for over three hours on Tuesday.

"It's been so hot today that I just wanted to get out the hot sun and go to a library."

It's something he does often when it gets this hot.

"Normally I come down to the inner harbor to sit and enjoy the weather, but it's been too hot lately to do that, so I just find places to be cool, like the library and stuff like that, or I usually go to Barnes and Noble out in White Marsh."

For a list of other cooling centers in Baltimore, head here.

