People in Baltimore City react to Donald Trump assassination attempt

BALTIMORE — Many people say they are shocked and a bit confused about the whole incident.

On Sunday, people reacted, saying they can’t believe something like this could happen.

“We thought it was fake news first, like, oh my god, as if, and I’m German, so I thought how ironic that, like, the Republicans that want guns so badly that it happened at their own event," says Fritz, who is visiting Baltimore.

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has people worried about the current political state of the U.S.

“I think it’s a really clear indicator of kind of the tension reaching like a climax point right now. I mean, I haven’t experienced like an assassination attempt. I know it happened before I was born, but it's just like, wow, we're back to that point. It's really crazy," says Terry, who lives in DC.

Some are even worried about how the rest of the campaign trail will look for both candidates as we get closer to the November elections.

“It almost makes me fear for any political figure to go up on any platform," says Alivia.

Amber, who lives in Baltimore, says she is surprised this is the first attempt at an assassination of either presidential candidate.

“I'm surprised it wasn’t happening more honestly. It’s 2024 and more people have guns, especially in some place like Pennsylvania, where people are very pro-gun gun, very partially rural, like, I don’t wish anybody to die, but like yeah he was set up," she says.