People express frustrations about federal government at town hall

Thursday night there was a fiery back and forth between Baltimore County residents and state-elected officials at a town hall.

Senator Angela Alsobrooks, Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Representative Kweisi Mfume sat with ears open as the state of the federal government took the spotlight.

People said they've never felt more uncertain; one of the main worries surrounded DOGE layoffs.

“Nine employees got fired. And our one employee who worked with them was so distraught that she committed suicide," one woman said.

Alsobrooks pointed out the success unions have had filing lawsuits but still called DOGE's actions a sham.

“This attack, which is a witch hunt on our civil servants, is not only an attack on our civil servants, but it is an attack on the people they serve," Alsobrooks said.

Another woman tearfully said her husband has not yet received his VA benefits, asking what to do.

“I am blowing through our savings. He was able to obtain a federal contract job, and we’ve never felt so much uncertainty after 21 years of serving this country," she told officials at the event.

And of course many people were worried about the future of their social security with DOGE setting its sights on the agency.

“I am having sleepless nights. I am worried because I keep hearing messages that they’re going to stop our social security in April," another attendee said.

And Alsobrooks responded to her worries.

“These are not benefits that have been given to us; these are benefits you have earned.”

But officials let the crowd know they're not alone in their anger.

“Our Republican colleagues, their capacity for silence seems to be limitless. They are shameless in not stepping up and talking about these issues and not just talking about these issues but fighting for these issues," Van Hollen said.

Mfume also called on the crowd to keep fighting.

“This is America, and this is not Donald Trump’s version of America," he said, “Power comes from the bottom up; never stop pushing.”

They said they'll continue to fight in the courts.