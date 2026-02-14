People are ditching dating apps and finding love through Volo Sports

BALTIMORE — Dating apps aren't working for everyone. Many people are trading swipes for sports and finding real connections through Volo Sports, a recreational league that's helping singles meet in person while staying active.

Kendall Chery never expected to find her soulmate on a kickball field in Baltimore.

"I've never imagined meeting the love of my life playing cup in hand kickball at Locust Point Baltimore," Chery said.

But that's exactly how she met Brooks Overtoom, during a game where an accidental play became the start of their relationship.

Hear the story of how a sports league is making love connections in Baltimore Dating apps out, sports leagues in for finding love

"I kicked the ball right towards second base, which is where he was running to from first, and the very first words I ever exchanged with him was 'I am so sorry for getting you out,'" Chery said.

Their love story isn't unique among Volo participants. Tara Balach and Michael Bokulic also met while playing kickball and are now planning their wedding for June 2027.

"Volo has just played a huge part in our lives through our relationships. We've met so many great people, and especially the staff, we know all of the staff there. They know us very well, so we're always at the events and it's just been a lot of fun to kind of get to know everybody," Bokulic said.

Both couples describe their pre-Volo dating experiences as challenging. Chery called her dating life before meeting Overtoom "horrendous."

"It's so difficult for people to meet people now just with technology and being on their phones so I'm very thankful for Volo for meeting him and I think it's just a great way to meet people in general," Balach said.

Meeting people was exactly what founder and CEO Giovanni Marcantoni had in mind when he started the company, though romance wasn't the original goal.

"I never really intended, like it wasn't my idea to start a company. It was just something that, hey let's let's do something. That's fun that we can kind of meet people," Marcantoni said.

What began as Baltimore Bocce League with about 16 players has grown into something much larger. Marcantoni credits the league with helping him meet his own wife 10 years ago.

"I wasn't necessarily looking for that, but you know love found me," Marcantoni said.

The sports league creates natural opportunities for connection, according to participants.

"They create a really great atmosphere of you already have probably some common interest of the sport or at least being active and that area, and then you provide them an opportunity to hang out afterwards and it's just so natural that you meet someone that could be a friend or could be the love of your life and your best friend," Overtoom said.

Beyond romantic connections, Volo Sports is building community among participants who value in-person interaction over digital dating.

"We have such a great group of friends here too and honestly because of Volo and getting out there and playing the sport it's such a great way to meet people," Balach said.

