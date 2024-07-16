Pennsylvania Avenue Main Streets opens the door as a hub for revitalization

BALTIMORE — A new Main Streets office opened up as a hub for the revitalization of the historic Pennsylvania Avenue.

This is a community of hope. Pennsylvania Avenue Main Street is opening its door to the neighborhood. Starting a new chapter in a historic book.

"There are so many people who have come in and out through these stores and there is such a richness in the history of even down to just the architect and the structure of the buildings,” said Charlyn Nater who is the Director of Baltimore Main Streets.

The Pennsylvania Avenue Corridor runs from Martin Luther King Boulevard to the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Nater who is head to all nine Main Streets within the city, says they help fund revitalization to all.

"They do get funding in different capacities they are 501c3 organizations. However, within our office we do help with providing them funding we help with facade projects with specific main streets and have some other upcoming projects that we will be hands on in helping them through,” said Nater.

She said this new office serves as a hub for the revitalization - based on four points: design, organization, promotion and economic vitality.

"This is where the meetings are being held. This is where the connections are happening, and this is where the growth of what’s coming next in the renaissance of Pennsylvania Avenue starts," said Nater.

The plan is to beautify the neighborhood while empowering the community.

They'll restore buildings of current businesses and bringing new businesses in.

One of which opened up just last month, The Journey Mental Health and Wellness, an outpatient mental health clinic.

"The response that we've gotten from the community is amazing. They're happy to have us here because they want the resources, and they love the community just like we do and they want a better Baltimore overall and of course they want a better Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Rachel Elliott who is the Integrated Communications Specialist for The Journey Mental Health and Wellness.

Another business in the works is a cafe. Arch Social Network was donated two buildings and the nonprofit is looking to bring a healthy food option along with job opportunities.

"Right now, currently it's very hard to eat healthy along the avenue. There's a lot of deep fried so it's sort of hard to get. So right now we just want to sort of change that option. And it's right next to the subway station,” said Kelly Little who is a member of Arch Social Club.

They're looking to start reconstructing buildings in the fall.