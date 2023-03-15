Peer Navigators look to expand reach in Baltimore to reduce opioid overdoses

BALTIMORE — Over the past 10 years the number of overdoses in Baltimore has more than doubled, mainly due to opioids.

The Maryland Peer Advisory Council is an organization that provides training services to people who want to help.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who is also a Healing City Baltimore co-founder, says he is proud more is being done to reduce the number of deaths.

"Do we want to be a place where we allow shame and stigma to keep people hidden in the shadows while they are literally dying from a disease or do we have the courage to say enough is enough," Cohen said.

The role that peer navigators play is to comfort those suffering from mental health issues and substance abuse.

With opioid deaths three times the number of homicides in Baltimore, the peer navigator program is working hard to decrease the numbers.

"Peers across the state are trained as peer recovery coaches, they receive the necessary tools for clarification. They are placed in organizations throughout Baltimore City and across the state of Maryland," said Tiffinee Scott, President of the Peer Advisory Board.

Donna Bruce is a registered peer supervisor with the Enoch Pratt Library. One of the 7 libraries peer navigators are stationed at. She has a personal connection to the cause.

"Almost a year and a half ago, my son was found unresponsive in his vehicle on retreat street, he suffered with mental health and substance, I suffered with mental health and substance issues. Unfortunately my son fell to his disease so when they asked me to come to the library, I said they have lost their mind, I'm still grieving. But when I got to the library, I was literally able to bring someone back with narcan from and overdose, he was a young person, I said this is where I belong," Bruce said.

Donna says that it is important these services are accessible to the public so people in every community can get the help they need.

"I know my son is proud of me, and he didn't die in vain. Each person that I help, I'm doing it for my son, I'm doing it for my own recovery," Bruce said.

The Peer Advisory Council has the Peer Navigation Program in seven Enoch Pratt Libraries in Baltimore City, the next goal is to expand the program to all library branches in the Baltimore area.