'Pawject Runway' expecting biggest turnout yet at CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — It's being called the "most hip fashion show on four paws" and Thursday night, April 4th, it's back at the CFG Bank Arena.

As a part of "Pawject Runway" Around 40 pets are hitting the catwalk to strut their stuff alongside their celebrity escorts. It's an effort by BARCS, the largest open animal shelter in Baltimore, and "Show Your Soft Side" a nonprofit that spreads awareness and helps shelters around the country.

"Show Your Soft Side" A dog sports a fancy top hat while he participates in Pawject Runway



Pawject Runway was created to be a fun way to call attention to animal abuse and find every furry model a forever home.

Show Your Soft Side co-founder Caroline Griffin says in it's the 9th year, they're expecting the turnout in 2024 to be bigger than ever with help from celeb "softies" like former Baltimore Ravens receiver Torrey Smith and former MMA fighter John Rallo.

"We’re so grateful to see these well known celebrities using their platform to promote adoption and to stop animal abuse and the beauty of the event is that these animals get adopted," Griffin said. "They are such influential role models to kids. They are really our ambassadors."

"Show Your Soft Side" Former Ravens receiver Torrey Smith is one of the most consistent participants in Pawject Runway

For BARCS event manager Amethyst Tynoch, one of her favorite things to see every year is to watch the transformation of some of the tougher looking celebs when they get around these pets.

"To see these big muscular guys turn into big piles of mush is just amazing," she laughed.

Sid Keiser// "Show Your Soft Side" Former Ravens lineman Ronnie Stanleysnuggles up with a furry model at Pawject Runway



BARCS event manager, Amethyst Tynoch, describes the dire need to get animals out of their shelter and into homes.

"It is more important than ever to get these animals into homes, especially here in Baltimore city," she said.

"We take in over 12,000 animals annually and this is a great opportunity for people who really want to pick out the top of the class."

Tynoch says whether you've been to Pawject Runway many times or you're a first-timer, these pets and their celebrity co-stars will have you entertained.

"Show Your Soft Side" A group of cats dressed and ready for Pawject Runway

"There are little mushy kittens and little mushy puppies," she said. "I don’t think there’s going to be a moment where you aren’t like…'I love it.' "

Pawject Runway starts at 6 p.m. The fashion show begins at 8p.m.

There's also an auction happening to support the cause where one of the items up for grabs is a guitar autographed by Grammy Award winning pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Click HEREfor ticket information.