Patapsco Valley State Park cuts ribbon on Maryland's first adaptive trail system

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. — Since her 2009 accident, Channelle Wimbish has been an adaptive trail user.

She said that before Friday, there weren't any trails designed for people like her in the state of Maryland.

"A lot of times they needed to be widened, because the equipment is a little wider than just two feet, you know someone walking a trail," said Wimbish.

It was so bad that Wimbish considered leaving Maryland altogether.

"I had to take a moment and think, 'what would it be like to live in a place like Colorado and be able to, every weekend, and just be go out and hit the trails or have easy access to the outdoors?'"

So she decided to help bring that same accessibility back to Maryland to Patapsco Valley State Park.

Making it possible for everyone to get outside.

"It's such a great feeling to just tell everyone I know, like, 'hey, we have access now,'" she said.

But it takes a village to get here.

"It's not just one person who made this possible today, it really is a team. And everyone on that team is interested and motivated to make things accessible for everyone who has a variety of disabilities," said Wimbish.

And Friday was a celebration for that team who had a hand in making Maryland a little more accessible.

"You don't have to be scared of not knowing what it's about or having never tried it, there's planned programming to help introduce people also," said Wimbish.

To find out more about accessibility and adaptive access in Maryland, click here.