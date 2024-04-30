Parkville woman killed last year got caught up in shootout between husband, police

PARKVILLE, Md. — New information is coming to light from a deadly police involved shootout in Baltimore County last November.

Arnel Redfern, 52, was killed by officers after shooting his wife, Maxine, inside the couple's Parkville home.

Officers Burns, Langley, and Schanberger were initially called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

On scene they heard a woman, later identified as Maxine, screaming from inside the home.

While trying to open the door for police, Maxine was shot by Arnell.

Officers retreated and surrounded the home, only to hear more screaming and gunfire.

Arnell then came outside and opened fire on officers, prompting them to shoot back.

Despite life saving efforts, both Arnell and Maxine died from gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday the Maryland Attorney General's Office revealed ballistic testing results, indicating that Maxine was struck by her husband and police during the shootout.

Originally it was assumed that Maxine was shot only by Arnell. No officers were injured during the incident.

The Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate the officers actions.