Body-worn camera footage released in deadly police shooting in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — Body-worn camera footage was released in a deadly police shooting that left a man dead in Parkville.

You can click here to watch the video. We want to warn you that the content of the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

RELATED CONTENT: Man dead after shooting at Baltimore County Police; woman dead inside home

It happened at 11:30 p.m. on November 24. Police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance on the 2700 block of Maple Avenue.

Police say Arnel Redfern, 52, came out of the home and started shooting at them. Officers fired back killing Redfern.

Officers found, his wife, Maxine Redfern, 48, shot to death inside the house. Police believe Arnel killed her.

The officers involved in this incident have been identified as Officer Burns, a 22-year veteran; Officer Langley, a 22-year veteran; and Officer Schanberger, an eight-year veteran.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Maryland House of Ruthhas a 24-hour hotline that is confidential to victims in need.