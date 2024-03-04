Parkville student named Division 2 Young Marine of the Year

PARKVILLE, Md. — One junior from Parkville High has been named Division 2 Young Marine of the Year and will compete with five other division winners in the country for the national title. It's the highest honor of the Young Marines.

16-year-old Matthew Lentz carries himself with confidence. It's something he's gained during his eight years in the Young Marines.

"I used to be soft-spoken and couldn't really project my voice, come on camera, do anything like that, speak in front of a large audience. But the Young Marines has really helped me come out of my shell,” said Lentz.

The nonprofit teaches values, leadership, self-discipline, and teamwork to boys and girls ages eight through high school.

"I first learned about the Young Marines when I was seven, and I couldn't join until I was eight, and I may have cried that night cause I really wanted to do it,” said Lentz.

Lentz holds the rank of Young Marine Sergeant Major at the Hamilton Young Marines.

He’s been awarded different achievements and titles over the years. But when the call came through from the Division Commander that he was the Divison 2 Young Marine of the Year, he couldn't believe it.

"I was just in disbelief the whole time. I kind of had, like, a stun for words. It took me a week or two to fully set in. Like wow, this is real, this is actually happening,” said Lentz.

Lentz was chosen for his good grades, community accomplishments, and strong leadership qualities. It's an achievement that brought tears to his mother's eyes.

"It can be emotional at times, just watching his development and growth in the program,” said Beth Lentz, the Executive Officer of the Hamilton Young Marines. She's seen how the program transforms young people.

"We will try to push that quiet young marine out of their comfort level, not to the point where they're upset about it, but showing them that you can do this,” said Beth.

While the program emphasizes being drug-free and mimics the Marine Core structure, Lentz says there's still fun and games.

Over the next year, he will become a role model for others in the organization and find out at the award banquet in March if he gets the national title.

"As of right now, I’m representing our division. I’m going out to units,” said Lentz. “So depending on the type of event, I’m either there helping motivate the Young Marines, or if I’m asked to come speak in front of a group, I’m kind of talking about the Young Marines.”

Lentz plans on attending Towson University to pursue a degree in teaching to continue having an impact on the youth.