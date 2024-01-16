Parkville man calls 911 after fatally shooting girlfriend in the face on I-83

BALTIMORE — Court charging documents reveal what led to the shooting death of a woman on I-83 Sunday.

Christopher Lee called 911 just before 1am, reporting that he shot his girlfriend Jazmyn Reed.

According to Lee, 27, the couple got into an argument while on the interstate near E. Chase Street.

Lee, of Parkvile, claimed Reed tried reaching for his handgun which he says was holstered under the back seat.

The two reportedly struggled over the weapon causing it to discharge.

Arriving officers were met by Lee on scene. Reed was discovered in the front passenger seat of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

She later died at Shock Trauma. Lee has since been charged with second degree murder and is being held without bail.

He's scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Valentine's Day.