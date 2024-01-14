Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman found in vehicle with fatal gunshot wound on I-83 North Sunday morning

Man taken into police custody
BALTIMORE POLICE
Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE POLICE
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 12:33:40-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound on I-83 early Sunday morning.

Police arrived just before 1:00 a.m. at North Exit 3 and found the victim and a man, later identified as Christopher Lee, 27, who was conscious and uninjured.

Christopher Lee.jpg

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Lee and the victim got into a verbal altercation, leading to the shooting.

Lee was taken into custody by police where he is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices