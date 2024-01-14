Woman found in vehicle with fatal gunshot wound on I-83 North Sunday morning

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound on I-83 early Sunday morning.

Police arrived just before 1:00 a.m. at North Exit 3 and found the victim and a man, later identified as Christopher Lee, 27, who was conscious and uninjured.

Baltimore City Police

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Lee and the victim got into a verbal altercation, leading to the shooting.

Lee was taken into custody by police where he is charged with second-degree murder.