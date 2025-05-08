BALTIMORE — After this year's Preakness, the Pimlico Race Course will look very different.

It'll be torn down and built back up as a reimagined, modern racetrack.

VIDEO: Park Heights neighbors anticipate Pimlico Race Course makeover Park Heights neighbors anticipate Pimlico Race Course makeover

"This pretty much is Preakness," said Tabitha Chambers, a member of the Pimlico Good Neighborhood Association, as she motioned around the Park Heights neighborhood.

Tabitha told WMAR 2 News that Preakness history runs deep in Park Heights.

"I remember as a little girl Preakness was the bomb. I mean, you were right; people would be out grilling."

But she said everything has changed since then.

"The attendance level has dropped. So we are hoping with the renovations that are being put forward that will bring the attendance level back in and to bring more money and development to the community."

The racetrack's future transformation promises to do just that through promoting the future of thoroughbred racing in the state.

Wednesday, the Maryland Board of Public Works moved forward with the racetrack's approved $14.3 million contract with Clark Construction for the demolition and construction of the racecourse.

That will begin after this year's Preakness.

The new facility will support around 500 jobs and will be a year-round hub of economic activity in Park Heights.

According to Governor Wes Moore's office, Pimlico, which currently hosts about 15 racing days per year, will become the permanent home of Maryland Thoroughbred racing with over 100 racing days annually.

For neighbor Courtney Finley-Chappel, that's music to his ears.

"I think it'll be a great idea. I think it's best and beneficial for the community, and I think it'll bring about support in the community," Courtney said.

He and Tabitha had positive reactions to the pictures of the new designs, the plans boasting a new clubhouse inspired by the Rawlings Conservatory and the original Pimlico Clubhouse.

"The new design that I've seen is actually pretty impressive," he said.

"It looks nice," Tabitha added.

In addition to plans to revamp Pimlico, the state will spend $110 million to turn Shamrock Farms in Carroll County into the state's premier thoroughbred training facility.

That'll offer 328 pastoral acres with more than 800 boarded horses, a training track with dimensions identical to those at Pimlico, and more.

While Tabitha is excited for the new developments, she hopes the community stays informed through the process.

"We would love for those who are involved with Pimlico to get in touch with community members and the community association so we can get a feel of what's really going on and what it is."

During construction, Preakness will move to Laurel Park Race Track and then come back to Baltimore in 2027.

