Park visitors sought in Soldiers Delight wildfire investigation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been near a trail on Soldiers Delight around the time of this week's massive wildfire, the largest such fire in Baltimore County in 50 years.

Officials are asking for anyone who was in the area of the serpentine trail of Soldiers Delight Overlook between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. to call them, as well as anyone who may have been on the serpentine trail behind the visitor center on Sunday afternoon.

The fire consumed almost 700 acres and displaced about 30 families around the Soldiers Delight Natural Environmental Area Tuesday into Wednesday, and required more than 200 personnel from the area to contain it.

Anyone with information should call the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office at 410-386-3050.