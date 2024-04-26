Parishioners stand up for their churches at Archbishop Curley High

BALTIMORE — Cars poured into the parking lot of Archbishop Curley High School.

In one of them: Frances Gast.

She's attended Saint Francis of Assisi Church since 1950.

It's on a list of churches slated for potential closure.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is hosting a series of meetings this month.

It's all part of a process to formulate their 'Seek the City' plan.

It could consolidate parishes in Baltimore city and county from 61 to 21.

The public comment meeting took place inside Archbishop Curley High School.

News cameras were not allowed inside.

But folks shared feedback on how they would be affected by the plan.

Signing up to have, per parish, speakers for a few minutes at a microphone.

The feedback will be taken back to the archdiocese.

Bishop Bruce Lewandowski told me declining attendance and deferred maintenance for church properties are among the culprits for the potential closures.

Pews, which once seated hundreds, now seat tens.

Many parishioners argue theirs should remain.

A final decision has not been made yet.

But the archdiocese says comments made at Thursday night's session will be taken into account.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday at Our Lady of Victory in Arbutus.