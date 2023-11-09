Parishioners left looking for new church after St. Benedict announces closure

BALTIMORE — In October, the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced the removal of Father Paschal Morlino.

In that same announcement, the Archdiocese said it would appoint a new administrator to oversee St. Benedict.

Three weeks later, it was announced that the doors were closing.

Parishioners got just over a week's notice that they'll have to find another church home.

"We're just going to have to find another parish now," said Donald Sadler.

Although St. Benedict is a part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the Saint Vincent Archabbey in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, owns and operates the church.

"The Benedictines have been here for over 100 years, and the parishioners supported that community here, and now they are just going to pull out of Baltimore and not support the parishioners. I think that's an escape," said Sadler.

A few parishioners who did not want to speak on camera told me how heartbroken they are since their church family will now be broken up.

The church will no longer have mass, sacraments, sacramental preparation, or worship services of any kind after Wednesday, November 15.

"It's just unbelievable they are pulling away from here, leaving the community like standing without a church have to go around looking for someplace else," said Sadler.

The Archdiocese stated it is closing the church because of limited clergy.

It also said the removal of Father Paschal was not related to any allegation of child sex abuse, but after his removal, he was accused of sexual abuse of a minor that happened in or around 1993.

Paschal denies the allegations.

Sadler and others we spoke with are left wondering why the archdiocese is not trying harder to keep the church doors open.

Although the church will no longer have services, St. Benedict will continue to provide community outreach through volunteering, like 'Head Start' and the basketball camp, as well as the food pantry.

"The last one we had was over 430 people, I believe it was, so that's going to continue to operate, but I don't know how it's going to continue to operate if there is no donations coming in through the church to support them and buy food for that pantry every month," said Sadler.

Those Catholic parishes include Transfiguration Catholic Community, St. Joseph’s Monastery Parish, St. William of York Catholic Church, Our Lady of Victory Parish, and St. Edward Church.

