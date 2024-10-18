Parents of teen who died from cardiac arrest works to keep schools prepared in case of medical emergency

BEL AIR, Md. — "I never thought it would be something this heart-wrenching that would be the end of Bailey's journey."

Time has stood still for Patrice Bullock since May 12, 2021, the day she and her husband lost their youngest child.

"You can actually see him sitting on the stoop of the school after the track meet waiting for his sister to pick him up. At that time he put his hands on his head, bent over, and fell to the ground," said Dr. Donovan Parks, Patrice's husband.

Bailey was 16 years old. He played basketball, football, and ran track. He was a student at John Carroll in Harford County.

Dr. Parks suspected and it was later confirmed Bailey died of sudden cardiac arrest.

"If the heart is completely stopped, you only have 4-5 minutes of time before the brain dies," Dr. Parks said.

More heartbreaking for Parks and his wife, a nurse practitioner, no one started CPR.

"CPR and AED potentially could have made a difference in Bailey's situation and this is why it's so important for everyone to know how to do CPR," said Bullock.

The Harford County family started the Bailey's Heart and Soul Foundation right after Bailey's death.

"To bring awareness to sudden cardiac arrest and to teach bystanders, the public how to respond when someone has a medical emergency," said Bullock.

A medical emergency played out in the national spotlight last year. Football fans watched Bill's safety Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest after a hit during their matchup against the Bengals on January 2, 2023.

We watched for 9 long minutes while he was surrounded by a medical team who eventually restored his heartbeat, Patrice says that helped raise awareness.

"We were definitely trying to get the word out, but having the Damar Hamlin incident on the national arena, that definitely brought some spotlight and more energy so people are now much more aware of what sudden cardiac arrest is," Bullock said.

And just as important to have a plan when it does happen. Their tragic loss led to change here in our state. Governor Moore signed the Bailey Bullock Act into law requiring emergency action plans.

"All the schools in Maryland, public and private should have a cardiac emergency response program in place, and again similar to a fire drill. Practice makes perfect," said Bullock.

It won't bring Bailey back, but it could save someone else's child.

"Do you miss him?"

"Every second of every day. I do have Bailey's thumbprint around my neck. If it's not there, I feel as though I'm completely naked. Everything is still the same, his closet is the same. Nothing has changed except that he is not here," Bullock said.

On October 27, Bailey's Heart and Soul Foundation will hold Bailey's Heart & Soul 5K, all proceeds will go towards the Bailey's Scholarship Fund.

