Torrey Smith testifies for bill requiring cardiac arrest plans at public schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Former Raven Torrey Smith testified in House and Senate committees on a bill that would require schools to come up with cardiac emergency action plans.

Inspired by Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on national television and local stories of cardiac arrest in youth sports.

"Cardiac arrest is going to happen," said the former Raven and two-time Super Bowl champion. "Now how are we going to respond, are we going to sit there and wait on the back burner and not have everything in place to protect our kids or are we going to be the leaders and go out there and get it done for them and that's why I'm here today," added Smith.

Patrice Bullock joined Smith.

Her son passed away in May of 2021 when he went into cardiac arrest after track practice.

"After Bailey went into cardiac arrest unfortunately CPR was not timely, there was at least an eight minute delay in starting CPR and Bailey passed away," said Bullock.

The response in his case was slow, while Hamlin's wasn't, creating two different outcomes.

It's why the cardiac emergency action plans required in this bill are so important.

"Everyone, especially when it comes to youth sports, you can't always rely on that athletic trainer being around. So it's important to make sure that your coaches and everyone on staff really is apart of that action plan," said Smith.

The bill requires each school to have an emergency response team, a plan and practice that plan.

"Having this bill pass will definitely save a life, it will not bring Bailey back but it will definitely make a difference in someone else's life. it will make a difference in another mom's life," said Bullock.

The bill would go into effect July 1 if passed, in time for the next school year.