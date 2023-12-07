Parents help out with Baltimore City Schools' strategic plan

BALTIMORE — Sherry Fisher's daughter goes to Rolland Park Elementary Middle.

She says once her daughter got into middle school, she noticed some of her skills were not where they should be.

That's one reason she got on board with the Portrait of a Graduate Program.

“This opportunity to really transform education and if i can be a part of that from a parent perspective, I want to be," says Sherry.

The program will focus on different parts of Baltimore City Schools education to make sure students are ready for life after graduation.

“You know, how do we connect sort of career education as well as arts, education and how do we really foster that creative and you know spirit for our children so that they can really you know dream big and be big," says Sherry.

Andre Riley with Baltimore City Schools says now is the perfect time for this program.

The COVID 19 pandemic left a lingering effect on students proficiency in the classroom and for some their motivation to learn.

Baltimore City Schools is working to create new ways to re-engage students and elevate the quality of what they are learning.

"Our ultimate goal is to graduate students who are college and career ready and if you have those concerns you want to know whats our vision to get your student from point a to point b to get them ready for that career to get them ready for college,” says Andre.

Sherry Fisher says she thinks it is wonderful the school system is getting feedback from the community from parents to community leaders.

“I think you’ve gotten engaged to community, and i think the more ways you do that the better the stronger we are. you know education is really that route of what makes a city strong and I’m appreciative that they’re putting that effort into it,” says Sherry.

During the first meeting, people reflected on their experiences in school and what things have changed.

They also took a look at how the world is changing so they can create a plan and focal points for student education.

Each person having a different perspective on what they say they think should be in the portrait of a graduate.

“It’s more than just our vision and has to be the communities vision because it’s if it’s the communities vision everybody buys it everybody contributes," says Andre Riley.

Baltimore city schools is planning to put the portrait’s final version into action next spring.

Tonight was the group's first meeting, the next one is next Wednesday, December 19th.