Parents and teen indicted in connection to Carver High triple shooting

BALTIMORE — A teen and his parents have been indicted for their alleged role in the triple shooting that happened outside of Carver Vo-Tech High School.

William Dredden and Tiffany Harrison are both facing the following charges:



First-Degree Assault

Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Assault

Second-Degree Assault

Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Assault

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence

Conspiracy to Use a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence

Reckless Endangerment

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun

Conspiracy to Wear, Carry, and Transport a Handgun

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun in Vehicle

Conspiracy to Wear, Carry, and Transport a Handgun in a Vehicle

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Near a School

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun in a Vehicle Near a School

Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun To Commit a Crime of Violence Near a School

Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Attempted Murder

Dredden has also been indicted on two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm with Disqualifying Previous Conviction and one count of Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

“As a parent, it is mind-blowing to read the allegations in this indictment where a child's guardians facilitate in settling a schoolyard dispute with violence," said State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "This behavior is not only totally unacceptable, it is criminal, and my office stands ready to hold anyone engaged in such dangerous acts accountable to the fullest extent of the law. If you have a child, you must be responsible for their actions, and if you choose to participate in unlawful actions with them, then you will be held accountable for those actions as well."

On October 27, the parents took the 15-year-old to Carver High School to assault another teen.

Police say both the parents and the 15-year-old boy participated in the assault.

Private surveillance video showed the teen walking directly up to the victims, who were waiting for classes to begin. The teen was followed closely by his parents.

Dredden allegedly pushed one of the victims to the ground and Harrison stood next to her son as he struck one of the victims with a handgun.

The victim was hit several times with a handgun. Dredden was also punching the victim.

The two other victims stood just feet away watching the assault. The attention was then directed to these other victims as the teen and one of the students simultaneously pull out handguns and shoot at each other.

Both suffered injuries. During this exchange, Dredden and Harrison took cover behind a wall.

They all got in the car and drove back to their home. After the parents changed their clothes, they took their son to Shock Trauma where he was treated for his injuries.

The other victims were also treated for their injuries.

Mayor Brandon Scott issued the following statement about the incident: