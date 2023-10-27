Watch Now
Students injured in triple shooting outside Carver Vo-Tech High School

Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — A triple shooting outside Carver Vo-Tech High School left students injured Friday morning.

The incident occurred near the school entrance at the intersection of N. Bentalou and Presstman Streets, prompting a lockdown.

As result the school will be dismissing students at 10:30am.

Police say one victim is a 16-year-old boy and the other two are 15. All three are expected to survive.

Their families have been notified, according to City Schools.

The campus overall has been secure.

There is currently no information on a potential motive or suspect(s).

