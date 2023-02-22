Pair of brothers convicted of murdering man during marijuana deal in Owings Mills

TOWSON, Md. — A jury on Wednesday convicted a pair of brothers for a 2021 murder outside an Owings Mills apartment complex.

It was the afternoon of July 22 when Deras Washington and Malik Gregory, 19, arranged a marijuana deal at the Brookside Common Apartments.

Baltimore County prosecutors say Malik brought his 21-year-old brother, Kyree Gregory, along. The two then tried robbing Washington, leading to a struggle.

During the altercation Washington was shot and killed. Arriving officers found him wounded inside a vehicle that jumped a curb.

Online court records show less than one month after the murder Kyree was charged for illegal possession of a gun.

He was released on his own recognizance a day later, and wasn't charged for the murder until October 5, 2021.

The Gregory brothers are scheduled to be sentenced on March 30. They face up to life behind bars.

As for the other gun charge against Kyree, trial was set to begin February 27.