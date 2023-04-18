Pair convicted of murdering father and son in Rosedale

TOWSON, Md. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men for the 2021 murder of a father and son in Rosedale.

Ameer Gittens, 26, and Derrick Jamison, 27, now face life behind bars with sentencing set for July 10.

The bodies of 55-year-old Christopher Walker and his 24-year-old son Justin were discovered the night of October 11, inside their home in the 7400 block of Plainview Road.

Police say the tragic chain of events started when Justin went to a convenience store on Radecke Avenue.

Store surveillance footage captured two masked men, later identified as Gittens and Jamison, getting into the backseat of Justin's car.

Around 8:37 that night, Jamison was seen on video using Justin's bank card at an ATM in the 3500 block of Pulaski Highway.

Minutes later, Gittens is on camera pulling up at a nearby Royal Farms in Justin's car.

According to a police report, he bought two rolls of duct tape.

Shortly after, home video captured Gittens and Jamison following Justin into his home.

Not long after, the two were seen fleeing the home in Walker's vehicle.

A woman who lives at the Walker home called police around 9:15pm.

She reported hearing gunshots before a gunman charged into her bedroom, demanding her phone.

The woman then discovered Justin and his dad shot dead inside their home office. Police noted their were signs of a struggle.

About two days later, police found Walker's stolen vehicle near an apartment complex in the 300 block York Road.

Inside they recovered a roll of duct tape Gittens had purchased from the Royal Farms. A live 9mm bullet was also located inside the car, as was a pair of gloves that were similar to the ones Jamison was wearing on video.

Surveillance footage showed the alleged suspects going inside the complex with property they'd stolen the night of the murder. On one occasion, Jamison was reportedly seen leaving the apartment wearing Justin's shoes.

Later in the month Gittens struck again, this time in Baltimore City on Halloween, when he allegedly shot and killed Antwan Andrews.

He's due in court for that case on June 15.

