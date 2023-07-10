Watch Now
Owner of Sunrise Diner in Ocean City creates soap out of leftover grease

Megan Knight
Bumble Soap is made from leftover grease at the Sunrise Diner in Ocean City.
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 10, 2023
OCEAN CITY, Md. — At Sunrise Diner in Ocean City, owner Sam Delauter is serving up more than pancakes, eggs and French toast.

Last year, he started making bars of soap using leftover grease from his restaurant. He said he wanted to find an alternative source of revenue as inflation and rising costs were eating into his business.

Using a recipe from his great-grandmother, Delauter filters the lard several times before adding in scents and letting the mixture set. He then cuts it into bars and sells them on his website Bumble Soap.

