Owings Mills' Guntry expanding to West Virginia

THE HIGHLANDS, W.Va. — An upscale indoor shooting range that recently expanded their large Owings Mills property is now building a second location in West Virginia.

The Guntry "boasts the comforts and amenities of a country club," complete with a cafe, and now has an 87,000-square-foot facility on Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills.

A smaller Guntry location is under construction in the Wheeling, W. Va., area.

It will be at The Highlands, a large shopping/hotel complex.

Co-owner Brian Wolf said The Guntry was approached by that area's economic development team. "They loved it so much," he said, that they wanted the shooting range to come to The Highlands.

The West Virginia location will be about half the size of the Owings Mills site, at 44,000 square feet.

Wolf said it will hopefully open in November.

Josh Jefferson, president of the Regional Economic Development Partnership in West Virginia, said in a 2023 press release that his agency believes The Guntry "will become the law enforcement training center for the entire region.”

Guntry president Rick Landsman also said in that release: