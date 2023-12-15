Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Guntry Shooting Range

Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 13:07:49-05

Guntry is a state of the art shooting range with the amenities and comfort of a country club.

The high-end facility offers a clean and welcoming atmosphere, with several lounges and a cafe for relaxation and enjoying time with friends. In addition to dozens of indoor lanes which include several 100 yard lanes, there is also a 340 degree, 5 screen simulator.

Training, safety, and education are paramount at Guntry. Beginners are welcome, and lessons range across all experience levels.

Guntry is open to the public, but a VIP membership gets you even more perks! VIPs can enjoy a separate lounge, cigar lounge, and private shooting lanes.

There is also a gourmet cafe on site, and Guntry can host your next event!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices