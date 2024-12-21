Over 7,000 pounds of locally produced pork sausage products recalled

BALTIMORE, Md. — Impero Foods, based in Baltimore, is recalling approximately 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products.

There are no reports of illnesses, but the product did not get the proper inspection, according to a release from the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services (FSIS)

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were made between October 3, 2024 and December 19, 2024 and contain the pictured label.

Courtesy: USDA

The recall involves:



10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing plastic bag of "Old World Italian Suasage" with "rope" handwritten on the case

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing plastic bag of "Old World Italian Sausage" with the word "link" handwritten on the case

FSIS was doing surveillance at the facility after being notified some items were being produced at a facility that had a suspended grant of inspection.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Impero Foods who stated, "We followed the FSIS recommendation and voluntarily recalled any product that is out in commerce."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

You can read more about the recall from the USDA here.

