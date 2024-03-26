Nearly 140,000 jobs could be impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of thousands of jobs are in jeopardy following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Just last year, The Maryland Port Administration reported that the Port of Baltimore generates around 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities.

The Port of Baltimore saw a record $74.3 billion worth of foreign cargo cross its state-owned and private piers. Baltimore handled 43.3 million tons of cargo in 2022.

Earlier this year, Governor Wes Moore praised the Port for the records it broke last year, including handling $80.8 billion in foreign cargo.

Another site impacted by the collapse is Amazon, which utilized the area to distribute throughout the Baltimore region.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the bridge collapse and the first responders assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts. We’re assessing the immediate and future impacts to our employees and delivery partners, as well as the surrounding community, and will make any adjustments to our operations that are needed. We also stand ready to support the community in any way we can,” a representative said.

President Joe Biden addressed the country Tuesday afternoon,stating that the federal government would cover the costs of the repairs of the bridge.

The president also stated that search and rescue is the top priority and that all efforts will be put in to get the Port back up and running to protect jobs and help those workers.