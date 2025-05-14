Orioles get chance at redemption against Twins in Wednesday doubleheader after weather postpones series opener

On Tuesday we thought we were gonna have game one of a three-game series between the O's and the Minnesota Twins, but due to inclement weather, game one has been postponed until Wednesday.

First pitch is expected at 12:05. Right before they postponed Tuesday's game, we heard from Ryan O'Hearn in the clubhouse.

This week's series against the Twins comes with retribution in mind. The Twins, riding an eight-game win streak, swept the O's in their series last week.

"I don't know any positives off the top of my head you can take from getting swept," Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn said.

"I guess the one positive is we got another crack at them the next 3 days, uh, 2 days, or, you know, whatever it is, so, um, you know, we know we're capable of, we like to play at home, um, happy to come back and get another chance to take care of business against these guys. -- sitting -- 8 games back in the division and 5 back of the wild card."

O'Hearn says everyone here has a sense of urgency but says you can only take it one game at a time.

"You're not gonna make up 5 games in 5 days. It's just not how this thing goes. Um, take one series at a time, try to win every series."

"Series against the Angels was great, you know, come away, um, on the road with the series win, and, um, you know, you gotta take that, um, momentum into this series against the Twins and and -- get some payback from from what happened last week."

Game one of Wednesday's doubleheader is scheduled for 12:05 at Camden Yards.