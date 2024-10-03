Orioles fans disappointed with the team's post season performance

BALTIMORE — After losing two postseason games back to back, Orioles fans left Camden Yards disappointed.

“It's a young team; they are not used to being in the playoffs. I think next year we will probably go a little further in the playoffs because of the experience. They have come a long way, so they just need some playoff experience, get used to the crowd, get used to the stress of being in the playoffs, and I think they will be a better team next year," says Michael Lyons.

Despite the loss, many fans were hoping the Orioles would have performed better in the game.

Some fans wanting a much higher score from the team.

“I was hoping for at least more than a run, maybe a win, maybe two wins; hopefully that would have been the best-case scenario, but you know we got here; they’re getting some experience, which is good; we’ll be back next year hopefully," says

Chris Demartino says he is proud of the team's performance overall; he says the season as a whole was great despite how it ended.

“We played 162 games, and best out of three is tough, so it’s not easy on anybody. Pitching was great, but hitters chasing pitches, you got to be patient; get on base; walks are as good as a hit, and they just looked impatient," says Demartino.

WMAR asked people what they think the Orioles should do to go further next season; some fans say they think a change in management would help, but others think the team just needs to keep playing successfully like they were in the regular season.

“We made the playoffs and had one of the best records. You can’t change management at this point; you have got to go with it; it just it’s unfortunate that we haven’t performed in the playoffs," says Michael Lyons.

Although the season is over, Michael Lyons says he is already looking ahead to the next season, and he says he feels like the team will be playoff-ready next year.

The Orioles begin the 2025 season opener in Toronto, Canada, against the Blue Jays on March 27th.