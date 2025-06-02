Orioles complete sweep of White Sox behind Morton's strong outing

The Baltimore Orioles secured their first sweep of the 2025 season Sunday, defeating the Chicago White Sox 3-2 at Camden Yards and winning their third consecutive game for the second time this season.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was the standout performer, continuing his recent turnaround after a difficult start to the season. Morton pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out 7 and allowing 6 hits to earn his second straight win.

"I mean, it's nice to feel like I'm more myself than a month ago," Morton said. "It was great and it was awesome. I love the fact I told the guys I—"

The veteran pitcher received a standing ovation from Baltimore fans as he exited the mound, a moment that resonated with the team.

"The best part of that whole thing for him, you know, he goes 6 and 2/3, gets into the 7th, and with everything that he's been through this year there's been negativity surrounding him," a team spokesperson said. "You know, and I get it, and I get like we need guys to perform and all that, but this is also a guy that's performed for a long time in the big leagues and to see kind of the negativity, but then, you know, the Baltimore fans stand up and give him a standing ovation coming off the mound that was my favorite part."

The Orioles have now won 6 of their last 8 games, improving team morale as they find their rhythm.

"Trying to find some momentum, trying to find some semblance of our identity and trying to figure out the cadence of just where we are day to day, the vibes of the clubhouse and sometimes it just takes a little while to get there, it just takes a little bit of time to feel like the dust settles a little bit," Morton said.

Another player noted the team's changing attitude: "I think there's a little bit of a different attitude in here and obviously getting the sweep and finishing the homestand strong like that is big for momentum. We obviously got a lot of work to do still, but I think we should have won that game by about 5 runs today and clean some stuff up for sure, but a win is a win."

The Orioles now prepare for a 6-game West Coast road trip, beginning Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. The team won't return to Camden Yards until June 10.

