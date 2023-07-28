Orioles celebrate 'Mo Gaba Day' as team hosts the Yankees

BALTIMORE — The Orioles return home Friday night after losing two in a row in Philadelphia. They're hosting the New York Yankees.

More importantly, the team is celebrating 'Mo Gaba Day.'

The late 14-year-old Orioles superfan was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2020, one day before he died.

Mo had cancer four times and lost his eyesight. In 2015, when he was 9-years-old, he started calling into local sports radio and his enthusiasm and knowledge of Baltimore sports captured the hearts of fans.

Last year was the inaugural Mo Gaba Day at Camden Yards, celebrated on the anniversary of his death,

Mo was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

Mo's mom, Sonsy Gaba, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to former Oriole and friend of the family, Adam Jones.

Jones will also serve as the first-ever guest splasher in the Bird Bath at Friday's game.

Coming to a Bird Bath near you on Friday. pic.twitter.com/GIaH6yDJ0Y — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 26, 2023

Nurses, doctors, and staff from the Johns Hopkins Children's Center have been invited to join the Orioles Heroes Corner for the game.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood will donate $1 of every purchase of Mo Gaba's Shrimp Platter to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

All sales at the Orioles Authentics store during the game will also benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Friday's game against the Yankees is at 7:05 p.m.

